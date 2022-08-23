Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review Best Wi-Fi Range Extenders Repurpose Food Scraps Download Apple Updates DuckDuckGo Beats Google Free COVID Test Kits Back Pain Exercises Best Anime Shows
Limited-Time HBO Max Deal Saves You Over 40% on Your Subscription

Just in time for House of the Dragon, HBO Max is discounting its annual plans by as much as $75.

HBO Max movies and TV shows
Though its newly forged parent company Warner Bros. Discovery is certainly going through a period of adjustment right now, HBO Max is still one of the best streaming services available. Its massive catalog of content includes titles from DC, Warner Bros. and HBO, meaning you can watch everything from Succession to Adventure Time to Joker. And if you were thinking about joining the service to stream the new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, the current HBO Max deal offering 42% off subscriptions is a no-brainer.

Right now, you can save by opting for one of HBO Max's annual plans. The discount drops the ad-supported subscription to just $70 for the year, or the ad-free version to $105. Compared to paying monthly, you're saving as much as $75 with this promotion -- though it expires Oct. 30 so you don't have too long to make the most of it.

As far as streaming service deals go, this is one of the best we've seen recently, as it effectively gets you five months of streaming goodness for free. The deal is available to former subscribers as well as new ones, so if you've never tried the service out or your subscription has lapsed, you can get in on the savings. After your discounted year ends, your subscription will be set to auto-renew at the regular annual rate of $100 (ad-supported) or $150 (ad-free) unless cancelled.

HBO Max is available on a multitude of platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, game consoles and more, so you can watch pretty much anywhere.

