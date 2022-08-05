Best VPNs Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold Wish List National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement Ecobee vs. Nest Thermostat Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar Review $50 Off Google Pixel 6A Best Chef's Knife
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Limited-Time Deal Brings Beats Studio Buds Down to $100 (Save $50)

These discounted headphones pack a ton of popular AirPods features into buds that deliver even better sound and will please both iOS and Android users.
Beats Studio Buds
David Carnoy/CNET

If you're looking for a pair of truly wireless earbuds that offer great sound quality, active noise cancellation and a transparency mode, the Beats Studio Buds are a great option to consider. They're one of our favorite wireless earbuds for 2022 for many reasons. These popular buds retail for $150, and it's now $100 on Amazon

See at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds are small, lightweight, comfortable to wear and fit most ears securely. Compatible with both iPhones and Android phones, there are plenty of features to love, including quick pairing and sound quality that CNET's David Carnoy said beats out AirPods Pro and Powerbeats Pro in his review

They're missing a few key features on the Apple side of things, including no in-ear detection sensor, H1 or W1 chip, which means that Beats Studio Buds users won't have access to iCloud pairing across all Apple devices. While having to manually switch between devices is certainly less of a convenience, for most people it shouldn't be a deal breaker. 

These headphones provide up to eight hours of listening time on a single charge, with up to 24 hours when combined with the charging case. They are also IPX4 rated sweat and water resistant, so they're a solid option to use on your commute or at the gym. 

And if the Studio Buds aren't quite the right fit for you, check out the other Beats headphones deals currently available.