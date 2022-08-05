Limited-Time Deal Brings Beats Studio Buds Down to $100 (Save $50)

If you're looking for a pair of truly wireless earbuds that offer great sound quality, active noise cancellation and a transparency mode, the Beats Studio Buds are a great option to consider. They're one of our favorite wireless earbuds for 2022 for many reasons. These popular buds retail for $150, and it's now .

Beats Studio Buds are small, lightweight, comfortable to wear and fit most ears securely. Compatible with both iPhones and Android phones, there are plenty of features to love, including quick pairing and sound quality that CNET's David Carnoy said beats out AirPods Pro and Powerbeats Pro in his review.

They're missing a few key features on the Apple side of things, including no in-ear detection sensor, H1 or W1 chip, which means that Beats Studio Buds users won't have access to iCloud pairing across all Apple devices. While having to manually switch between devices is certainly less of a convenience, for most people it shouldn't be a deal breaker.

These headphones provide up to eight hours of listening time on a single charge, with up to 24 hours when combined with the charging case. They are also IPX4 rated sweat and water resistant, so they're a solid option to use on your commute or at the gym.

And if the Studio Buds aren't quite the right fit for you, check out the other Beats headphones deals currently available.