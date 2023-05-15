Spend $60 on a 1-Year Costco Membership and Get $30 Back via Gift Card

Groceries are a big expense, especially when you've got a whole family to feed, which is why it's important to take advantage of savings wherever you can. And one of the best ways to cut back on the costs of everyday essentials is by shopping in bulk, which also saves you a few trips to the store every month. Most big-box stores like Costco will require a membership to shop there, and right now, you can cut that upfront cost in half with this deal from StackSocial.

A one-year Costco Gold Star membership is typically $60, but when you sign up right now with this StackSocial offer, you'll automatically get $30 back in the form of a digital Costco shop card, essentially saving you 50%. Just note that this offer is only available to new customers, or those whose memberships have been expired for over 18 months. And with no set expiration, there's no telling how long this deal will remain available. We'd recommend signing up sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

With a Costco Gold Star subscription, you'll get one membership card for your household. It allows you to shop at any Costco warehouse worldwide, as well as online at Costco.com. And while Costco is a great place to save on groceries and other everyday essentials, it offers a lot more, too. A Gold Star membership also means you can shop at Costco gas stations and pharmacies, and use the services at its optical and hearing aid centers.

After you sign up, you'll receive your $30 shop card over email, which can be used both in-store and online. It's also worth noting that after you pay for membership through StackSocial, you'll have until Nov. 14 to redeem it, or you may not be able to take full advantage of this deal.