Light Up Your Home With up to 30% Off Christmas Lights, Decor at Ace Hardware

There are a lot of things you probably need to think about for the holidays, but your decor shouldn't be one of them. If you are still wondering where you're going to get Christmas decorations, then look no further than Ace Hardware, where you can save up to all Christmas lights and decor.

If you're fortunate to have a yard and you want to spruce up the bushes and trees around you, try this for $23 (save 28%). When you use this light, you're decorating with waterproof lights with a light burst feature that creates strobe-like effects for everyone to see.

These are $20 (save 33%) and work well inside and outside your home. For those of you who want colorful lights, for the same low price of $20, you can snag these . There are also for $17 and yard decor like this for $50 (save 29%).

And of course, you can't forget about Christmas trees and reefs. This for $50 (save 38%) is pre-frosted that fits perfectly with snowy weather. Check out this $26 (save 13%) that's inviting and will work well with the rest of your multicolored display. And ditch the real Christmas tree for this $100, .