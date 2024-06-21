Light Up Your Home With a Limited-Time Offer on Govee Curtain Lights

Jazzing up your home with some smart lighting is one of the easiest ways to personalize and customize any room in your home. This doesn't have to be super expensive either. Right now at Best Buy, you can score $30 off a set of Govee curtain lights. Normally retailing for $130, these lights are now just $100. If this peaked your interest, act fast as this deal expires tonight.

These Govee curtain lights are super versatile as they can be used indoors and outdoors. With 520 teardrop-shaped light beads, there's a wide range of space you're able to cover with these lights. You can personalize them to your liking as well with multiple ways to hang these lights up including hooks and adhesives, as well as being able to control the lights right from your smartphone. If you already have some Govee lights, this is a great addition to your collection as they can connect with your other Govee lights as well.

