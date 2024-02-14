Light Up Your Home and Save 50% With This Eve Light Strip With Apple HomeKit Support

Setting up a new smart home can be a complicated process but smart lights are a great way to get started. Smart light strips are easy to set up and are particularly good for changing the entire vibe of a room, whether you're sticking them to the back of a TV in your living room or kitting out your office to add a bit of fun to your work. Whatever the reason, the only thing cooler than a smart light strip is a cheap smart light strip and right now you can save 50% on a HomeKit-compatible model from Eve. That model is the appropriately named Eve Light Strip, which is now available for just $40, half off the original $80 asking price.

If you're an iPhone owner this light strip is a great addition because it supports the Apple's HomeKit system, putting its control at your fingertips. Don't want to use the Home app? No problem, Siri support is also a part of the HomeKit spec so you can bark commands at your iPhone, iPad or HomePod and have your new light strip change color and brightness without ever touching a button.

With support for 1,800 lumens of brightness and more colors than you're ever likely to need, this light strip is versatile and especially worth considering at half price. And if it's not for you, then something else in our roundup of smart home deals certainly will be.