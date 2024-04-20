Lifetime Access to Microsoft Project Professional 2021 Is Just $20 This Weekend Only

Having solid project management software can help keep all aspects of your team organized and running efficiently. There are a lot of software options out there and they all range in price and functionality. If you're looking for a budget friendly option, this deal from StackSocial that knocks Microsoft Project Professional 2021 version down to just $30 is worth considering. Normally, it would set you back $250, making this limited-time offer a 92% savings.

This app can streamline project management to make it much simpler to keep up with all the nuts and bolts of your plan. It includes plenty of features, including prebuilt templates; a way to run what-if scenarios; complex schedules with built-in multiple timelines; helpful resource assignment technology; automated scheduling tools; built-in reports and more. Plus, it can sync with Project Online and Project Server and it supports Long-Term Servicing Channel and is compatible with Office LTSC and Office 2021, with support available through Oct. 13, 2026.

If you're looking to buy Project Professional 2021 outright, rather than subscribing to a monthly plan, it'll cost you $1,130 from Microsoft directly. You can also get a one-month free trial through Microsoft. This StackSocial deal essentially saves you over a thousand dollars on the one-time fee and skips those recurring subscription fees that other options require.

It's worth noting that only new customers can take advantage of this deal. And once you make your purchase, you'll be able to install the app only on a single computer for use at home or work, so you'll have to decide which PC you want to access this program through. Because you won't be able to download this app on multiple devices, if your computer dies, you may lose access to Project Professional 2021 and be unable to transfer it to another computer. If this is your first purchase from StackSocial, you can save an additional 15%.