Licenses to Microsoft Office 2021 for Windows or Mac Are Back Down to $35 Right Now

Microsoft's popular suite of productivity apps remain the go-to for schools and businesses around the world. But trying to get access to programs like Word and Excel on your own can cost you a pretty penny. If you're looking for an affordable avenue to score a license to Microsoft Office 2021 for yourself, StackSocial is offering a stellar deal for both Windows and Mac users that you won't want to miss.

A license to Microsoft Office 2021 costs as much as $440 when purchased through Microsoft directly, but right now StackSocial is offering lifetime access to the suite for just $35. It's worth noting that Mac users will only get the basic Home and Business suite, while Windows users will get the Professional suite, which includes Office Publisher and Office Access as well. However, this limited-time offer is only available now through Sept. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Microsoft, CNET

StackSocial's deal is a great bargain when compared with the online Microsoft 365 subscription suite, which starts at $7 a month or $70 a year for individuals. There's a free online version of Microsoft Office that you can use as well, but it isn't nearly as feature complete. (Separately -- and notably -- Apple users should note that Outlook is now a free app for the Mac.)

Now, a deal this good comes with some caveats. First, this key is good only for a single computer, so you won't be able to install it on various machines in your home, and if your current computer happens to die, you could run into a snag when trying to transfer it. Likewise, you're passing up on other benefits you'd get as a 365 subscriber. You won't get any OneDrive Cloud Storage, nor will you get the fancy new cloud-based AI features like Microsoft Copilot. And while the apps should continue to work as long as your computer does, Microsoft's support for this version of Office ends on Oct. 13, 2026.

To that last point: Though this is listed as a "lifetime license" -- that is, the lifetime of the computer you installed it on -- it's worth noting there's always a risk that Microsoft could terminate the license. But versions of StackSocial's deal have been running for more than a year -- the one we bought in early 2022, for instance, still works fine. At this cost, it takes a little over four months for you to get a full return on the investment compared with buying the subscription, so the risk factor isn't super high here.