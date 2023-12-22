LG's Tone Free Wireless Earbuds Are Over Half Off at Just $60
If you're looking for a new set of earbuds, the LG Tone Free FP9 have a couple of interesting features that are worth checking out.
While LG is probably better known for its TVs, you might not be surprised to hear that it's also in the wireless earbuds market as well. The LG Tone Free FP9 are an interesting pair of earbuds, offering a couple of interesting features that you probably won't find anywhere else. And you can grab them at over half off via BuyDig, dropping them down to just $60, rather than the usual $140.
What makes the LG Tone Free FP9 special? While the earbuds themselves connect wirelessly to your devices using Bluetooth, they can also connect to the charging case as an audio source as well. That means that you can plug your charging case into a USB port or headphone jack and use that to transmit to your earbuds. It's a really useful technology that solves the issue of having to connect to a third-party device, such as on an airplane or a car that doesn't have Bluetooth.
Another interesting feature to note is that the charging case blasts the ear tips with UV light to help get rid of germs and bacteria, which is a nice little addition and certainly not something your AirPods case can do. Besides that, the LG Tone Free FP9 have active noise cancellation, although, like most other earbuds, that relies a lot on the sort of seal you can get. Luckily, you do get three gel ear tips to try out.
The LG Tone Free FP9 are certainly among the more quirky true wireless earbuds out there and are ideal for folks that take a lot of flights. Even so, if they don't quite do it for you, then you can check out some of these other earbud deals as well.
