LG Rolls Out Hundreds in Savings On Its Cutting-Edge OLED TVs

With Prime Day officially kicking off on Tuesday, there's a full-on frenzy of deals happening this week. And Amazon isn't the only one offering some serious savings. Plenty of other brands and retailers like Target and Best Buy are getting in on the action with their own competing sales, as is LG. The electronics manufacturer is currently offering some incredible bargains on its advanced OLED TVs, which are some of our favorite models on the market right now. These deals are only available through July 16, and many models have already sold out, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

LG has long been one of our absolute favorite TV brands, and even claimed a spot on our list of the overall best TVs on the market in 2023. These cutting-edge displays certainly don't come cheap, but these limited-time offers can help you snag one for hundreds off the usual price. And while many models have already sold out at LG, you can also find them available and on sale at other retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

We named the LG OLED C2 the best high-end TV of 2023, but unfortunately, all the discounted models have already sold out. However, you can score some savings on the brand new C3 Series, which hit shelves just a few weeks ago. Our resident TV expert said that these advanced models "set the standard for high-end TV picture quality" thanks to their dazzling 4K OLED display, and boast excellent contrast and next-gen gaming features. Quite a few sizes have already sold out, but you can still save up to $250 on the 48-inch model, which drops it down to $1,250.

At the moment, all other next-gen OLED models are sold out, as well as quite a few previous-gen models. But if you're a serious gamer, you can still save $499 on the mind-boggling 42-inch LG Flex. This OLED TV features a flexible screen with 20 different levels of curve so you can create the optimum angle for your gaming setup. Plus, it boasts an impressive 0.1ms response time so you're not missing out on wins thanks to video lag. This deal drops the price down to $2,500.

There's also the LG Objet Collection Posé. This OLED TV has a built-in stand and a nearly edgeless design that gives it a striking and modern look that blends in to your home's decor. Of course, that doesn't mean it skimps on hardware, and is still equipped with a stunning 4K display and a fifth-gen a9 AI processor that automatically optimizes the picture for whatever you're watching. It's $499 off right now, which drops the 42-inch mdoel down to $1,300 and the 48-inch model down to $1,500.