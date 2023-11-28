Last-Minute Cyber Monday Deal Knocks Up to $1,300 Off Our Favorite High-End TV

With a sleek design and stunning OLED display, the LG C3 is our favorite high-end TV of 2023. And if you're looking to get your hands on one, Woot has a last-minute Cyber Monday deal you won't want to miss. The online retailer has select models available for as much as $1,303 off the list price, either matching or undercutting Amazon pricing for each size available, and you'll get a free Visa gift card worth up to $400 (depending on which size you get) with the purchase.

This offer is available through Nov. 30, but may sell out before then, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

According to CNET's resident TV expert David Katzmaier, the LG OLED C3 "sets the standard for high-end TV picture quality." It has a stunning self-lit OLED 4K display, as well as Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG support for vibrant colors, sharp contrast and dazzling brightness. And its new sixth-gen A9 processor uses AI to automatically upscale the look and sound of your shows and movies for a better experience. It also supports Dolby Atmos for immersive, room-filling sound, and has a dedicated filmmaker mode, which makes it a great choice for serious cinephiles. It's an awesome pick for gamers, too, thanks to its fluid 120Hz refresh rate and impressive 0.1-millisecond response time. And with an ultrathin bezel, it has a sleek look that won't clash with your home's decor.

Prices start at $1,047 for the 48-inch model, which comes with a $100 gift card. You'll get a $160 gift card with the 65-inch model, a $250 gift card with the 77-inch model and a $400 gift card with the $83-inch model. And while last weekend's sales are starting to wind down, you can also check out our roundup of the best Cyber Monday TV deals still available for even more last-minute bargains.