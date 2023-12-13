Level Up Your Glasses for the New Year With 15% Off at Pair Eyewear

Whether it's attending a holiday soiree, shopping for gifts, or hustling to meet a deadline, there's a mood for that. Chances are your outfit won't be the same, so why should your glasses? Pair Eyewear offers customers the chance to swap out their frames to reflect their mood and right now through Dec. 31 you can save 15% off sitewide thanks to the Pair Party Sale. To get the discount, be sure to enter the promo code CHEERS15 at checkout.

Every set of Pair's unique glasses includes one base frame and one Top Frame. Wear the base whenever you'd like, or snap on the corresponding Top Frame to create a different look in seconds. Love tortoiseshell but sometimes want to go bolder? Feeling more dark academia than preppy? You can also order additional Top Frames, all of which snap on with an easy click. The sale includes all frames for men, women, and kids. This includes eyeglass frames as well as sunglasses. And for even more discounts, dig into Pair's deeply discounted hidden treasures vault, where you can save up to 32% on frames.

Pair offers a virtual try-on feature to help you decide, but if you want more help choosing the right frame for your face shape, check out our handy guide here.