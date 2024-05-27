Level Up Your Entertainment Space With This 100-Inch Hisense TV at 54% Off for Memorial Day

We're in the thick of some huge discounts thanks to all the Memorial Day sales happening right now. While the sales span pretty much every product category, we're impressed with some of the Memorial Day sales at Best Buy. Among those, this deal on the immense Hisense 100-inch U76N 4K TV might be the mightiest. The deal knocks a massive $2,700 off of the TV at Best Buy -- a 54% saving. That brings it down to $2,300, which is still not cheap, but it's an incredible saving for a 2024 TV of this size, plus there are some extra freebies thrown in for good measure.

Before we get to the TV itself, let's discuss those free add-ons. Firstly, when you order this TV via Best Buy, you'll score free installation. That would usually be an additional $250 purchase and, I don't know about you, but I'd rather a professional handle mounting this huge TV to my wall. Just be sure to add "Delivery + TV/Display Setup & Mounting" to your cart during checkout. You'll see it listed under "Professional Services."

This TV is also eligible for Hisense's current NBA gift card promotion. We wrote about this a while ago, and even with this huge saving, you'll still be able to grab $200 in NBA Store credit at no extra cost. If that wasn't enough, you also get one month of FuboTV for free as well.

Onto the TV, the 100-inch Hisense U76N 4K TV has specs that rival the best TVs you can buy. Outside of the obvious draw, which is the absurd size of the screen, it offers a 4K resolution with Dolby Vision and full array local dimming for a great viewing experience. It also has the tablestakes smart TV capabilities and works with Google Assistant and Alexa. It even has a game mode.

It's worth noting that you can get the same TV from Amazon at the same discounted price, but it'll take a little longer to end up with you because it's not in stock right now. The deal also doesn't include installation there, so bear that in mind.

If you're looking for a TV a bit smaller, check out our compilation of the best TV deals this Memorial Day.