Save Up to $350 on Handy Ecovacs Robot Vacuum, Mop Hybrids Today Only

One of my favorite smart home devices is our robot vacuum. It's something that we use every day and rarely have to interact with. And it provides a lot of value to us: It cleans our downstairs while we're sleeping, so we wake up to start the day with a clean floor. If that sounds like something you want, today's a great day to buy one. Today only, Amazon is offering up to 47% off popular robot vacuums from Ecovacs. There are discounts on four models, along with an auto-emptying base station, that are only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then.

All four of the robot vacuums on sale are mop and vacuum combos, meaning that they can suck up dust and debris from your hard surface and carpeted floors, and they can also mop up spills from your hard surface flooring. And the , which is compatible with the N8 Pro, T8 and T8 AIVI, ensures that the vacuum never fills up and you can empty it less frequently, making it even more autonomous.

Ecovacs The Deebot N8 Pro features a strong 2600Pa suction, offers multi-floor mapping, has smart obstacle detection and so much more. It vacuums and mops at the same time and can auto-detect which type of floor it's on so that it isn't trying to mop your area rugs. It has a run time of up to 110 minutes, making it great for cleaning larger spaces of your home. If it does run out of power, it will head back to the dock, charge up and then return to where it left off to finish cleaning your space.

Ecovacs While very similar to the Deebot N8 Pro listed above, the Deebot T8 offers a larger water tank, the ability to schedule custom cleaning zones at specific times, virtual no-go lines and more. It's even slightly less expensive than the N8 Pro, thanks to today's deal, making it a better buy overall. It has a run time of up to 180 minutes, which is over an hour longer than that of the N8 Pro, and when it runs out of power it will automatically return to the base to charge and then resume cleaning if it's needed.

Ecovacs The Deebot T8 AIVI is a step-up from the standard T8 above, and is the biggest discount you'll find at this sale at 47% off its usual price. Like the standard T8, it features custom scheduling and no-go zones, a large water tank for simultaneous vacuuming and mopping and a 180 minute runtime. The main advantage of upgrading to the T8 AIVI is that it's equipped with AI object avoidance capabilities, so it can instantly detect obstacles like shoes and cables and determine the most efficient way to clean around them. It also features an HD camera with on-demand live video so you can conveniently check in on things while you're out of the house.

Ecovacs If you want the absolute best of the best (and have the money for it), the Deebot X1 Turbo is the most advanced robot vacuum you'll find at this sale. It boasts an impressive 5000Pa of suction, and offers all of the smart capabilities of the models above, including scheduling, no-go zones and AI obstacle avoidance, plus tons more. The X1 Turbo is also equipped with a built-in microphone that supports voice control without a smart hub or speaker, and allows for two-way communication over live stream. It also features an air-dry feature to help speed up the drying process after mopping. And one of the biggest advantages is the advanced auto-cleaning station, which is included with this model. Not only does it empty and recharge the X1 Turbo vacuum, but it also features its own 4-liter water tank that refills the mopping reservoir for consistent cleaning without the hassle.