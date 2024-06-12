Let NordPass Password Manager Remember for You and Save Up to 53% Right Now

Using unique and strong passwords is a vital step for your online security and privacy. But creating and remembering those passwords can be challenging, especially considering the number of online services we use every day. That's why using a password manager is the way to go -- and one of the best is now available at a deep, deep discount. Right now NordPass Personal Premium plans are available for up to 53% off directly at NordPass.

A NordPass Personal Premium subscription includes the ability to automatically save and fill out your usernames and passwords, while you can also securely save your credit cards and notes as well. NordPass will also detect weak and reused passwords so that you can create new, more secure ones -- and it'll even scan the web for data breaches so you're always informed. An individual plan will cost you $1.49 per month or $35.76 for the first 2 years, which is 50% off. A family plan costs $2.79 per month or $66.96 for 2 years, or 53% off. It lets you add up to 6 users to that account so you and your family or roommates can stay safe.

Other NordPass features include the ability to attach files to items for safekeeping, as well as the capability to stay logged in when switching. You'll also benefit from a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can take NordPass Personal Premium for a spin and see how it fits your needs.

Having all of your accounts use the same, insecure password is a recipe for disaster. In fact, if you can remember your password, it probably isn't strong enough -- let NordPass remember new and stronger passwords for you instead.

