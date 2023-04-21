Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Lensabl's Earth Day Sale Takes 20% Off Lenses and Frames This Weekend Only

Use this coupon code to order your next favorite pair of glasses at a discount.

avatar
avatar
Adam Oram Deals Writer
Lensabl banner
Lensabl

Lensabl is one of our favorite places to buy prescription glasses online and, for a limited time, you can save 20% on lenses and frames there. To celebrate Earth Day, which is April 22, Lensabl is offering the discount when you enter the code EARTH during checkout, but this Earth Day deal won't be available for long as it's slated to expire on April 23. 

See at Lensabl

Lensabl's selection includes designer frames, reading lenses, prescription lenses, transition lenses or blue-light-blocking lenses, top-brand contacts and sunglasses. You just need to set up an account, select the products you want, upload your prescription and then make your order. (Don't forget to enter your coupon code at checkout.) Note that Bose, Spectacles, Rheos, Willows and Gamer Advantage frames are excluded from the sale.

Your purchase of glasses will ship for free with standard delivery. Lensabl also offers vision plans and online eye exams if you need to renew your prescription.

