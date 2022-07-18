Prime Deals Under $25 Nothing Phone 1 Review M1 Pro MacBook Pro Deals Best Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds LG OLED TV Deal Motorola, Google Pixel Phone Sale Best Prime Shows
Lenovo's Simple Smart Clock Essential Is Down to Just $45 for Today Only

This basic Lenovo smart clock is friendly to both users and budgets, and right now it's on sale for $25 off.

David Watsky headshot
David Watsky
2 min read
Lenovo Smart clock Essential Gen 2 in red display time
Lenovo

If you're still slapping a dusty alarm clock with a brass bell on top, you should know that alarm clocks have gotten much smarter, just like everything else. Lenovo makes a series of smart clocks like the Smart Clock 2 and the original Lenovo Smart Clock. A few years ago, the brand released a simpler version of the smart clock with only the essential features. Right now the second generation version of the Smart Clock Essential is on sale for just $45 at Best Buy, $25 off its usual price. This deal expires at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight and is matched at Amazon, so snag one at a discount while you can.

A full-on smart display is probably too much if you're only looking for a nightstand alarm clock, but Lenovo's Smart Clock Essential was engineered to be a bedside companion. With a crisp 4-inch LED display, the Lenovo Essential smart clock lets you know the time, temperature and humidity for the day with just a glance. With a built-in microphone, it can be used to set alarms, reminders and timers, as well as stream music, using only the sound of your voice. 

It's powered by Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, so it's a great addition if you've already got a collection of other Alexa smart devices. And unlike some smart displays, it has no camera and comes with a built-in mic mute switch, so you can feel comfortable leaving it on your nightstand. It's available in clay red and misty blue at this discounted rate today. 