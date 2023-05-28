Lenovo Offers Doorbuster Savings on Laptops, Desktops and More for Memorial Day

Lenovo makes some of our favorite laptops on the market right now, claiming spots on our lists of the best budget-friendly laptops, best two-in-ones and the best laptops overall for 2023. And you don't have to break the bank to get your hands on one. Right now, Lenovo is offering some doorbuster deals during its Memorial Day sale, and you can save up to 75% on select laptops, as well as desktops, monitors and other accessories. This sale runs from now until June 4, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There are dozens of different Lenovo laptops and PCs on sale right now, so you're sure to find a model that's designed to fit your needs and budget. If you want a solid and affordable laptop that's perfect for the basics, you can snag this 14-inch ThinkPad E14 for $642, which is a $977 off the usual price. It comes equipped with a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB of storage, 16GB of RAM and Wi-Fi 6E support for fast internet if you have a compatible router.

Or, get serious power and versatility with this two-in-one ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga. It's a whopping $2,245 off the original price, dropping it down to $974, and comes equipped with a 13.5-inch touchscreen display, a 512GB solid-state drive, 16GB of RAM, an integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU and an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor. And if you need a compact workstation for your home office, there are also some all-in-one desktops on sale. This ThinkCentre M90a is on sale for $616, $1,323 off the usual price, and features a built-in 23.8-inch full HD monitor, along with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 vPro processor.

There's plenty of other accessories you can pick up on sale, too, including monitors, keyboards, mice, USB hubs and much more. Plus, you can check out our full roundup of all the best Lenovo laptop deals for even more bargains.