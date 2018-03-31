LEGO TRON: Legacy Set w/ Easter Bunny Hut for $35 + free shipping w/ $35

LEGO offers its LEGO Ideas TRON: Legacy Limited Edition Set, bundled with the LEGO Easter Bunny Hut, for $34.99. (The hut will appear in your cart automatically.) Pad your order to over $35 (enjoy these cheap bricks) to bag free shipping (otherwise it adds $6.95). Excluding padding, that's a $6 savings and the only place stocking this newly-released set based on the popular movie series. It includes two buildable lightcycles and three mini-figures.