LEGO The Ninjago Movie Ice Tank Set for $55 + free shipping

Toys"R"Us via eBay offers the LEGO The Ninjago Movie Ice Tank Set for $54.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25. This 914-piece set features the Ice Tank with an ice cannon, 6-stud rapid shooter, and rotating ice container. It includes five minifigures.



Also available is the LEGO Technic Claas Xerion 5000 Trac VC Set for $109.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16, although we saw it for $5 less in June. This 1,977-piece kit includes a LEGO Power Functions motor and can be configured to carry out a number of motorized functions.