LEGO Technic Telehandler Building Kit for $26 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the LEGO Technic Telehandler Building Kit for $27.10. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee and lower the price to $26.42 (Amazon charges a buck more with free shipping). That's the lowest price we could find by $14. It contains 260 pieces and features an extendable boom, tipping bucket, four-wheel steering mechanism, detailed cab, and large wheels with heavy-duty tires.
Update: Specs corrected.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!