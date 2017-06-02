LEGO Technic Mercedes-Benz Arocs Kit for $175 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the LEGO Technic Mercedes-Benz Arocs 3245 Kit for $179.99. To drop the price to $175.49, opt for in-store pickup. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $55, although we saw it for $4 less in October. This set features a working pneumatic system when assembled and it includes 2,793 pieces.
