LEGO Technic Dozer Compactor Building Kit for $12 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the LEGO Technic Dozer Compactor Building Kit for $11.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best deal today by $4 and tied with our January mention as the lowest price we've seen. This 2-in-1 set includes 171 pieces and builds a dozer compactor or articulated truck.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!