LEGO Technic Class Xerion 5000 Trac Tractor for $96 + pickup at Walmart

Toys"R"Us via eBay offers the LEGO Technic Class Xerion 5000 Trac VC Tractor for $96.02 with free shipping. That's $11 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's a current low by $26.) This 1,977-piece kit includes a LEGO Power Functions motor and can be configured to carry out a number of motorized functions.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!