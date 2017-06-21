LEGO Technic Class Xerion 5000 Trac Tractor for $107 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the LEGO Technic Class Xerion 5000 Trac Tractor for $109.61. Opt for in-store pickup to cut the price to $106.79. (Amazon charges the same with free shipping.) That's $5 less than we saw in April and the lowest price we could find by $6. This 1,977-piece kit includes a LEGO Power Functions motor and can be configured to carry out a number of motorized functions.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!