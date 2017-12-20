LEGO Technic BMW GS Adventure Motorcycle for $48 + free shipping

Walmart offers the LEGO Technic BMW R 1200 GS Adventure Motorcycle for $47.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $12. It contains 603 pieces.
Note: Select stores may have pickup availability before Christmas. (Select "See more stores" on the product page to see pickup dates for each store.)
