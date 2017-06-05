  • CNET
  • Deals
  • LEGO Super Heroes Tanker Truck Takedown for $18 + pickup at Toys"R"Us

LEGO Super Heroes Tanker Truck Takedown for $18 + pickup at Toys"R"Us

Published: 2 hours ago / Deal expires in 1 day from now / Buy Now
$18 Buy Now

Toys"R"Us offers the LEGO Super Heroes Tanker Truck Takedown for $17.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. It includes a tanker truck, Hawkeye's motorbike, Captain America's shield, Spider-Man's web blast, and Vision's cape. Deal ends June 6.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!