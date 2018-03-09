LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon Set for $800 + free shipping

LEGO offers its LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon Set for $799.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention, and although it's list price, this set is otherwise hard to come by at major retailers. (Most 3rd-party sellers charge well over $1,000.) It's the largest LEGO set ever made at over 7,500 pieces and includes seven minifigures (including both young and old Han Solo), a BB-8 droid, two buildable Porgs, and a buildable Mynock.
