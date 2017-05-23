LEGO Star Wars TIE Advanced Prototype for $8 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the LEGO Star Wars TIE Advanced Prototype for $7.93. (Amazon charges the same with free shipping for Prime members, Target and Toys"R"Us charge the same via in-store pickup.) Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. This 95-piece set features movable wings, dual flick missiles, and an open cockpit.