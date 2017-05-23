  • CNET
  • Deals
  • LEGO Star Wars TIE Advanced Prototype for $8 + pickup at Walmart

LEGO Star Wars TIE Advanced Prototype for $8 + pickup at Walmart

Published: 2 hours ago / Buy Now
$8 Buy Now

Walmart offers the LEGO Star Wars TIE Advanced Prototype for $7.93. (Amazon charges the same with free shipping for Prime members, Target and Toys"R"Us charge the same via in-store pickup.) Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. This 95-piece set features movable wings, dual flick missiles, and an open cockpit.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!