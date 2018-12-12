LEGO Star Wars Scout Trooper & Speeder Bike for $28 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the LEGO Star Wars Scout Trooper & Speeder Bike for $27.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $3 under our Cyber Monday week mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $3.) This 452-piece set includes a trooper figure and speeder bike.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!