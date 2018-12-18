LEGO Star Wars Hoth Medical Chamber Set for $18 + pickup at Walmart

For in-store pickup only, and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the LEGO Star Wars Hoth Medical Chamber Building Set for $17.99. That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $14.)
Note: In-store pickup orders placed by December 23 at 4 pm local time are expected to be ready for pickup on Christmas Eve.
