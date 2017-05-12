LEGO Star Wars First Order Snowspeeder for $24 + pickup at Toys"R"Us

For in-store pickup only, Toys"R"Us offers the LEGO Star Wars First Order Snowspeeder for $23.99. That's $5 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) This 444-piece set includes two First Order Snowtrooper minifigures, a First Order Snowtrooper Officer minifigure, cockpit-mounted stud shooter, rapid-fire shooters, and hidden wheels.
