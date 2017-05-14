LEGO Star Wars Eclipse Fighter for $19 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the LEGO Star Wars Eclipse Fighter for $19.37. (Amazon has it for Prime members for the same price; Target charges the same via pickup.) Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $2.) This 363-piece set features the Eclipse Fighter, a speeder, and two mini-figures.