LEGO Star Wars Eclipse Fighter for $19 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the LEGO Star Wars Eclipse Fighter for $19.37. (Amazon has it for Prime members for the same price; Target charges the same via pickup.) Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $2.) This 363-piece set features the Eclipse Fighter, a speeder, and two mini-figures.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!