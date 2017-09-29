LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Walker for $28 + free shipping w/ $29

Toys"R"Us offers the LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Walker for $39.99. Coupon code "LEGOSALE" cuts it to $27.99. Pad your order over $29 to bag free shipping; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup. That's $2 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal now by $4.) This 449-piece set includes three minifigures. Deal ends September 30.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!