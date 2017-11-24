LEGO Star Wars Assault on Hoth Set, Gift for $175 + free shipping

LEGO offers the LEGO Star Wars Assault on Hoth Set for $174.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag a LEGO Nutcracker for free. (This link is for reference only; it will add to your cart when you purchase the Hoth set.) That's $25 under our August mention (which lacked a free gift), an all-time best, and the lowest price we could on just the Hoth set by $49. It features 2,144 pieces, including a service area with crane, control room area, power generator with explode function, rotating communication dish, scout post with dual stud shooters, Tauntaun with stable, and Wampa cave. Deal ends November 25.



Note: It's expected to ship on December 10.