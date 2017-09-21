LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar for $35 + free shipping, padding

Walmart offers the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar for $34.76. Pad your order over $35 to qualify for free shipping; otherwise choose in-store pickup. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $5. This 309-piece set allows you to open a door every day to reveal 24 different LEGO Star Wars-themed gifts.
