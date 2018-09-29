LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar for $35 + free shipping, padding

Walmart offers the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar for $34.99. Pad your order to $35 to bag free shipping or opt for in-store pickup; otherwise, shipping is $5.99. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find by $3. This 309-piece set allows you to open a door every day to reveal 24 different LEGO Star Wars-themed gifts.
