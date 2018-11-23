LEGO Slave I Set (the big one) for $180 + free shipping

LEGO offers the 1,996-Piece LEGO Star Wars Slave I Building Set, model no. 75060, for $179.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag a LEGO Holiday Present for free. (It will add to your cart automatically.) That's $20 off and a rare discount on this Ultimate Collector's set. Fully assembled, it measures over 7" high, 17" long, and 14" wide in landing mode. It includes Boba Fett, a Bespin Guard, Stormtrooper, Han Solo, and Han Solo in carbonite.
