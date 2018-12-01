LEGO Mindstorms Programmable EV3 Robot for $298 + free shipping

VM Innovations via Newegg offers the LEGO Mindstorms Programmable EV3 Customizable Robot for $349.95. Coupon code "LEGO15OFF" cuts that to $297.46. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $53. It features an ARM9 processor, USB port for WiFi and internet connectivity, micro SD card reader, back-lit buttons, and four motor ports.
