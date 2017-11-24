LEGO Mercedes-Benz Arocs Kit w/ Nutcracker for $161 + free shipping

LEGO Shop offers the LEGO Technic Mercedes-Benz Arocs Kit bundled with the LEGO Nutcracker for $160.99 with free shipping. (The nutcracker will add to your cart automatically.) That's $15 under our June mention of the kit alone and the best price we've seen. (It's a $52 low for the kit alone today.) The kit features a working pneumatic system when assembled and includes 2,793 pieces. The limited edition nutcracker includes 230 pieces. Deal ends November 27.



Note: This item is backordered but can be ordered at this price and will ship in 30 days.