LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers Infinity War: Thor's Weapon Quest for $13 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers Infinity War: Thor's Weapon Quest Set for $12.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
223 pieces
includes Thor, Teenage Groot, and Rocket minifigures
includes 10 assorted translucent-blue Power Burst elements, Rocket's stun gun, and Groot's vine arm element
