LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor for $48 + free shipping

Walmart offers the LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor for $47.99 with free shipping. (Amazon and Target charge the same.) That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
includes 5 Marvel Universe minifigure
rotating podium with 2 posable robotic arms
desk with translucent-blue screen
kitchen module with a buildable smoothie maker and cup element
weapon storage module with a stud shooter, power-up jetpack and energy beam element
tool storage module with a wrench
modules to store Iron Man suits
radar dish, safety barrier elements, fire extinguisher, and 2 flame elements
