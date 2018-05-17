  • CNET
  • Deals
  • LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor for $48 + free shipping

LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor for $48 + free shipping

Published: 22 minutes ago / Buy Now
$48 Buy Now
Walmart offers the LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor for $47.99 with free shipping. (Amazon and Target charge the same.) That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
  • includes 5 Marvel Universe minifigure
  • rotating podium with 2 posable robotic arms
  • desk with translucent-blue screen
  • kitchen module with a buildable smoothie maker and cup element
  • weapon storage module with a stud shooter, power-up jetpack and energy beam element
  • tool storage module with a wrench
  • modules to store Iron Man suits
  • radar dish, safety barrier elements, fire extinguisher, and 2 flame elements
  • Model: 76125
Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!