LEGO Jurassic Dilophosaurus Outpost Attack for $33 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the LEGO Jurassic World Dilophosaurus Outpost Attack for $32.82. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $7, although it was $4 less in February. This 289-piece set features three minifigures, a Dilophosaurus dinosaur figure, and a baby dinosaur element.
