LEGO Ideas Women of NASA Building Kit for $20 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the LEGO Ideas Women of NASA Building Kit for $19.97. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our August mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $5.) It includes Nancy Grace Roman, Margaret Hamilton, Sally Ride, and Mae Jemison minifigures among displays representing the Hubble Space Telescope, Apollo Guidance Computer, and Space Shuttle Challenger.
