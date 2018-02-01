LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle for $70 + free shipping

LEGO offers its LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle (pictured) for $69.99 with free shipping. Even better, orders of $125 or more will receive a 60 Years of the LEGO Brick Set for free. (It will automatically add to cart with a $125 purchase.) Although that's list price on the Ship in a Bottle set, if you opt to score the freebie, it's a savings of $25. (LEGO is also the only merchant currently offering the Ship set.) This 962-piece set includes 280 translucent-blue, water-style elements and features a LEGO brick-built bottle, ship, and a display stand.