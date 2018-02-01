LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle for $70 + free shipping

LEGO offers its LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle (pictured) for $69.99 with free shipping. Even better, orders of $125 or more will receive a 60 Years of the LEGO Brick Set for free. (It will automatically add to cart with a $125 purchase.) Although that's list price on the Ship in a Bottle set, if you opt to score the freebie, it's a savings of $25. (LEGO is also the only merchant currently offering the Ship set.) This 962-piece set includes 280 translucent-blue, water-style elements and features a LEGO brick-built bottle, ship, and a display stand.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!