LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set for $120 + free shipping

Target via eBay offers the LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set for $119.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our Black Friday mention, and, although it's list, this set is otherwise hard to come by via major retailers. (Most third-party sellers charge $160 or more.) This 1,969-piece set measures over 39" tall when assembled and includes three astronaut minifigures.
