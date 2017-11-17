HolidayBuyer's Guide
  • CNET
  • Deals
  • LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V for $120 + free shipping

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V for $120 + free shipping

Published: 2 hours ago / Buy Now
$120 Buy Now

LEGO offers its LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V bundled with the LEGO Fountain for $119.99 with free shipping. (The fountain add automatically in cart.) That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find by $65. This 1,969-piece set measures over 39" tall when assembled.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!