LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy Ayesha's Revenge for $18 + pickup at Toys"R"Us

Toys"R"Us offers the LEGO Super Heroes Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Ayesha's Revenge Set for $29.99. Coupon code "LEGOSALE" drops it to $17.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $6 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find, also by $6. It include four minifigures. Deal ends September 30.
