LEGO Ghostbusters Firehouse Headquarters for $290 + free shipping

Walmart offers the LEGO Ghostbusters Firehouse Headquarters for $289.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago (although that came with a $10 Target gift card) and the lowest price we could find now by $10. This 4,634-piece set measures 14" x 9" x 14" when assembled and includes nine minifigures.
