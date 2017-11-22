LEGO Friends Roller Coaster Kit for $71 + pickup at Toys"R"Us

Available for in-store pickup only, and with stock varying by ZIP code, Toys"R"Us offers the LEGO Friends Amusement Park Roller Coaster Kit for $71.19. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now, also by $4.) This 1,124-piece set features a roller coaster, Ferris wheel, drop tower, entrance booth, dining area, and four mini dolls.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!