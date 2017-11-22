LEGO Friends Roller Coaster Kit for $71 + pickup at Toys"R"Us

Available for in-store pickup only, and with stock varying by ZIP code, Toys"R"Us offers the LEGO Friends Amusement Park Roller Coaster Kit for $71.19. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now, also by $4.) This 1,124-piece set features a roller coaster, Ferris wheel, drop tower, entrance booth, dining area, and four mini dolls.